Plans to turn a former Greggs in Cardigan into a noodle bar have been approved by Ceredigion County Council planners.
A scheme was submitted last year for the vacant building at 43 Pendre that will now see a noodle bar on the site offering seating areas for eating and a takeaway.
The premises has last been used for a short period as a local business support office for Antur Teifi and had previously been utilised as a Greggs bakery for more than 10 years before it was closed down.
The plans sought a change of use to allow the development with the only significant change proposed to the internal ground floor with the laying out of the customer area and cooking area to the rear.
Planning documents said it is “deemed that the proposed development will have a positive impact on this location within the primary retail frontage of Cardigan Town and provide additional dining choice for those visiting”.
“The external changes proposed are minor in nature and would have a positive impact on the historic assets located nearby and conservation area,” planning documents added.
Ceredigion County Council planning officers, approving the application subject to conditions on 4 February, said in a report that the change of use is “considered acceptable.”
“The proposal would not have a detrimental impact on the retail function of Cardigan Town Centre and would instead contribute positively to its vitality, viability and diversity,” officers said.
The report said that the plan would “provide for the provision of foods distinct from the current predominance of cafe and pub type” provisions within Cardigan.
Officers said that the change of use would not have an effect on nearby properties, as the site was operated by Greggs for a decade when it “provided a similar service and a similar customer base for the provision of food.”
