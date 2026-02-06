Major refurbishment work has begun at Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen thanks to more than £2m of funding from Welsh Government.
The money will be spent on overhauling the SDEC (Same Day Emergency Care) building to provide more consultation rooms, an improved reception area, and a more pleasant environment for patients and staff.
The new, improved SDEC is expected to reduce pressures on the Emergency Department at Glangwili and is part of on-going efforts to improve patient experience across our acute hospital sites and the Minor Injury Unit at Prince Philip Hospital.
Project director Keith Jones, Hywel Dda’s Director of Operational Planning and Performance said: “We are very grateful to Welsh Government for the £2.096 million funding that will enable us to increase the capacity of the SDEC at Glangwili. This, in turn, will help to reduce capacity pressures on the Emergency Department and enable our staff to provide a much smoother and swifter experience for patients in our care.”
This substantial improvement project will mean that some services are relocated within the hospital site while building work is underway. The SDEC unit, along with the Discharge Lounge and Medical Day Unit (at the Priory Day Hospital) have moved to Y Lolfa (formerly Padarn Ward).
The Cancer Information and Support Service (CISS) and Cancer Psychological Support Service (CaPS) have also re-located but service users can still access both services and the e-mail address and contact number remain the same.
Some services will remain at the Priory Day Hospital while work progresses – this includes podiatry, neuro-rehabilitation, and occupational therapy, but access routes to the building will change.
Mr Jones said: “Patients have been informed of changes in their appointment letters and there will be signage in place to direct patients. We ask patients attending any of the clinics affected to double-check their appointment letters for information about the location of their treatment. If unsure, patients can also call the department on the number in their appointment letter.
“Thank you in advance to everyone visiting our site for their patience and understanding while the improvement works are underway.”
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said: “I’m pleased this £2m-plus investment will help to reduce pressures on the emergency department and improve people’s experience when they need emergency and urgent care at Glangwili Hospital.
“Addressing overcrowding will reduce waits and handover delays, streamline flow through the hospital and improve the experience of patients and staff.”
Pictured (from left to right) are: Holley Aston-Brooks, Project and Commissioning Manager; Louisa Standeven, Interim Deputy Head of Nursing; Lewis Price, Site Manager for contractors John Weaver; Dr Caryl Bowen, Service Delivery Manager - Unscheduled Care and Gastroenterology; Nicola Evans, Hospital Services Manager and Ward Sister Dawn Tapp outside the Priory Day Unit.
