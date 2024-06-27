POWYS County Councillors have voted to postpone taking a decision on controversial plans for a weather mast near Staylittle.
The proposal for a 122.5 metre meteorological mast went before the councillors on Thursday after they rejected the original application in March.
A fresh application for the mast by Esgair Galed Energy Park Limited was lodged with the council in April.
The firm is the development vehicle for Bute Energy, who specialise in developing wind and solar energy parks.
The weather mast is seen as the precursor to a potential development of 220 metre high wind turbines earmarked for the area.
Resident from nearby Dylife, Staylittle and Llwynygog are already campaigning against the windfarm proposal and 99 objections to the weather mast application were received by the council during the consultation process.
Planning officers recommended that councillors approve the application.
Dr John Bimson spoke against the proposal and explained that the mast could have a detrimental effect on endangered birds which includes several species of birds of prey.
Dr Bimson said: “Osprey should be a particular concern being a relatively new and scarce breeding species in Wales.
“Two pairs of Osprey have nested and raised young at Llyn Clywedog in 2023, and two pairs are nesting again this year.”
“The proposed mast would be on route between Llyn Clywedog and Bugailun that Ospreys are known to take.”
Rob Mitchell of Carney Sweeney the planning agents for Bute Energy said that seven similar applications for other weather mast had been approved by the council during the last five years.
Mr Mitchell said: “There were no statutory or technical objections to the (original) proposal.
“The applicant decided not to appeal the refusal and seek costs against the council as it might have done.”
He “urged” councillors to heed the views of professional planning officers and statutory consultees and approve the development.
Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson said: “I found the tone of Mr Mitchell’s presentation just a little regrettable, I thought I was being slightly hectored and at one point even told off for the decision that was previously made.
“It’s not really for a developer to come to a planning committee and imply that we should somehow be grateful that they didn’t appeal and pursue costs.”
Cllr Claire Hall raised the issue that NRW had not been consulted.
Due to this, the committee voted unanimously to defer the application.