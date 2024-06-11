Plans for a development of nine new homes in Llandre have been refused by Ceredigion County Council planning officers due to overdevelopment in the area.
Developers applied for outline planning permission for the new houses on land adjacent to the already established Cefn Ceiro housing estate in the village.
Planning documents said the development would “be a continuation from the original phase at Cefn Ceiro” and would be for “nine residential units including two affordable dwellings with a mixed range of properties providing three and four bedroom dwellings.”
The existing site is currently used as agricultural grazing land and the development will see “no significant change to the landscape”, documents added.
Council planners said the extra homes would lead to an “oversupply” in Llandre and impact on deliverability of homes elsewhere.
While two of the homes were to be affordable, no signed agreement was reached, planners said.
Planners also rejected the plans for the lack of one bedroom properties of which there is a “particular deficit” in Ceredigion.
The “development fails to secure a balanced housing stock in the local area,” officers said.
“Overall, the proposed development is considered to result in an unsatisfactory form of development,” planners said.