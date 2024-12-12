Plans have been approved to build a coffee shop on empty land at an Aberystwyth industrial estate.
The scheme for land adjacent to Unit 5 on the Glanyrafon Industrial Estate was given the green light by Ceredigion County Council planning officers under delegated powers last week.
Planning documents said the coffee shop “will be to provide for the people working on the industrial estate and the only visitors will be pedestrians” and will “enable people on the industrial estate to sustainably walk to get a coffee rather than having to drive to somewhere else.”
“The siting of the building is in the centre of the site, to provide some separation from the adjacent takeaway building,” planning documents added.