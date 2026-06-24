Plans for five new homes in Llanddewi Brefi have been turned by council planners after concerns were raised over road safety and over-development.
A planning application was made to build the five homes on land adjacent to the row of former Council housing called Llwyndewi in Llanddewi Brefi.
The plans would have seen three open market and two affordable homes being built on the land.
Llanddewi Brefi Community Council said the “proposal should provide a greater percentage of affordable units” and the plans were objected to by near-neighbours who had “serious concerns” over the proposals.”
One objector said the “proposed access to the development raises significant highway concerns” and said that the houses would be built in an “unsustainable location.”
“Llanddewi Brefi is a small rural settlement with extremely limited services and infrastructure,” they said.
“There is no village shop or School, Local GP surgeries are at or close to capacity, and public transport provision is minimal with a limited bus service available.”
The objector added that “the introduction of a residential scheme of this nature would erode the established character of the area and represent an overdevelopment of a sensitive edge-of-settlement location.”
Another said that “there are several unfinished builds and unoccupied properties in the village, making the proposed development overbearing and unnecessary.”
A Ceredigion County Council planning officers’ report said that other objections were received to the scheme outlining concerns over highways and parking, the impact on the character of the area, and loss of a historic landscape feature of a stone boundary wall.
Concerns were also raised on the impact on ecology and biodiversity as well as surface water discharges.
Refusing the plans under delegated powers last week, Ceredigion County Council planning officers said that that “as of March 2026, there have been commitments for 21 units in the settlement” - with the LDP allowing 20 - “indicating that the allocation for Llanddewi Brefi has been met.”
“The principle of the development as it stands is unacceptable it is the opinion of the LPA that the location of the application site and it subsequent development would appear to represent an incursion into open countryside,” the report said.
“It is considered that the proposal would have a detrimental impact on the character of the area in which it is intended that the existing uses of land shall remain for the most part undisturbed.”
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