Meirionnydd Ramblers take on Cwm Cynfal round on Friday, 3 July.
The village of Llan Ffestiniog stands in an area of green hills and woodland overlooking the beautiful Vale of Ffestiniog.
To the north and south of the village three rivers, the Afon Teigl, Afon Goedol and Afon Cynfal rush down over rapids and waterfalls and through deep gorges, joining together to form the Afon Dwyryd which meanders through the broad valley on its way to the sea.
Today’s walk follows paths through the spectacular Cwm Cynfal and over the countryside around Llan Ffestiniog.
This is a Group grade C+, circular, National Grade: Moderate, seven mile walk.
Start at 10.15am. Estimated finish, 3pm.
Start at Sun Street car park, Ffestiniog (Grid Ref: SH704418)
Contact Rosie T on 07599 086411.
For further information and any changes, visit http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.
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