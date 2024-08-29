Plans for a 29-home estate on the site of Ysgol Dyffryn Teifi's playing fields, with nearly a fifth of them affordable, have been submitted to the county council.
Dyffryn Teifi Developments Ltd, through agent JMS Planning and Development Ltd, is seeking to redevelop part of the land at the former Ysgol Dyffryn Teifi school and playing fields, off Llyn y Fran and Heol y Gilfach, Llandysul.
The school closed in 2016 when a replacement 3-19 school was built on the outskirts of Llandysul; the site being largely vacant before being sold to the current owners in 2021.
A supporting statement through the agent says the majority of the site comprises of the former Multi Use Games Areas (MUGA) and adjoining fields. In the wider area, there are former teaching blocks and buildings which already benefit from planning permission for the change of use.
The housing proposed, along with related works, include 4-bedroom detached, 2-bedroom bungalow, 3 bedroom bungalow, 3-bedroom semi-detached, and 2-bedroom.
On the issue of affordable housing, set at a 20 per cent rate by policy, the statement says: “The applicants are committed to delivering the required number of affordable units on site, which, based on the number of units (29) would equate to 5.8 affordable units.
“A viability challenge has been submitted as part of the application and although the model highlights that ultimately the site would not be viable if providing the full affordable housing contribution, the applicants are committed to providing the maximum number of affordable dwellings they can at the site. The proposal demonstrates that five units will be subject to a 70 per cent discount for sale agreement, which can be agreed within a Section 106.”
It adds: “The south of the site also accommodates Llandysul Leisure Centre, Calon Tysul, however this building is not within the ownership of the applicant and does not form part of the application, although, the applicants, who are both local to the area, wish for the leisure centre to benefit from the proposal.
“Nevertheless, the car park used by the leisure centre is within the ownership of the applicants.”