Plans have been hatched for a development of nine new homes in Llandre.
Developers have applied for outline planning permission for the new houses on land adjacent to the already established Cefn Ceiro housing estate in the village.
Planning documents said the development would “be a continuation from the original phase at Cefn Ceiro” and would be for “nine residential units including two affordable dwellings with a mixed range of properties providing three and four bedroom dwellings.”
The existing site is currently used as agricultural grazing land and the development will see “no significant change to the landscape”, documents added.
The plans, lodged with Ceredigion County Council last week, will be decided upon by planning officers later this year.