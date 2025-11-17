Plans for a 17 home development by a housing association in Llanarth has been submitted to Ceredigion County Council.
The scheme by Wales & West Housing for land to the north of Aylestone, Haulfryn, will include four one bedroom bungalows alongside 10 two bedroom homes and three three bedroom houses.
Planning documents said Wales & West Housing “aim to bring forward a 100 per cent affordable scheme.”
“The main aim for their new development is to provide new homes that are designed and built to the highest standards and provide quality homes that integrate considerately with the existing community,” documents said.
Documents added: “The scheme has undergone substantial refinement through the incorporation of feedback gathered during internal stakeholder consultations within the Housing Association, as well as consultations with the Local Planning Authority (LPA).”
“This development plan actively contributes to the sustainable revitalisation of the area,” planning documents said.
“The development is being designed to cater for a specific housing need that has been identified by Ceredigion County Council’s Strategic Housing Delivery Manager.
“It is anticipated that the scheme would be funded by Social Housing Grant (SHG), subject to Welsh Government agreement.
“The supply of land for housing and the delivery of new homes is a serious challenge in the county.
“The opportunity the proposals provide to contribute to the supply of land for housing simply has to be taken since it has been demonstrated the scheme will not result in harm to the character of the area, will provide socio-economic benefits and complies with national policies and the local policies of the adopted Development Plan.
“It is clear that the site offers the potential to deliver a sustainable residential development to immediately meet a specific housing need.”
The scheme will be decided upon by county council planners at later date.
