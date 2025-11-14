Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club is ‘delighted’ by the success of their second firework display.
The group hosted the town centre firework display for the second time this year on Wednesday, 5 November.
Aberystwyth Round Table had hosted the display for decades, but they announced that 2023 would be their last due to a lack of members.
The decision to pull out put the future of Aberystwyth’s annual firework display in jeopardy, but in May last year, Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club stepped in to save the event.
The firework display took place once again at Aberystwyth Rugby Club, bringing the community together to raise money for worthy causes.
Money is raised through tickets bought in advance and on the gate. The amount raised through ticket sales has not been announced, but a collection on the night raised £750.
Ardal Club President, Bárbara Salerno said: “We were delighted with the wonderful display and were so lucky with the weather too.
“On behalf of Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club a big thank you to everyone who came along, to our army of volunteers that made the event possible and to all the companies and businesses for their sponsorship. Money raised will be used to support worthy causes.
“There's lots of expenses to pay out so we don’t have a final total yet but the bucket collection was over £750 which was great.”
The firework and laser display was provided by the award-winning Bright Sparks Fireworks company of Llangollen, past winners of The British Musical Fireworks Championships, and local businesses sold food and hot drinks throughout the night.
The fair rides were missing from the car park this year, disappointing a few of the youngsters in the crowd, but the decision to halt the lasers during the fireworks this year meant Ardal’s second display was spectacular.
