Residents have moved into new energy efficient homes at Cae Swch, Llan Ffestiniog.
The 16 homes in Eryri National Park, built by Wales Timber Solutions on behalf of social homes provider ClwydAlyn, were funded by a social housing grant in partnership with Gwynedd Council and Welsh Government.
The two, three-and-four-bedroom homes, which cost £3.5 million to complete, were funded by a social housing grant.
The homes have been designed with energy efficiency in mind to keep fuel bills down.
The use of greener technologies, including air source heat pumps and solar electricity panels ensure the homes are cost effective to run and support the environment.
The homes are also built using as many natural and sustainable materials as possible. In addition, as many materials as possible are sourced from local manufacturers and suppliers, keeping the construction carbon footprint low.
Helen Williams, Development Project Manager at ClwydAlyn, said: “These homes in Gwynedd are much-needed and we’re delighted to welcome 14 families into their new energy efficient, safe, and modern homes.”
Cllr Paul Rowlinson, Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, said: “I’m delighted to see the new residents of Cae Swch receive the keys to their high-quality homes with ClwydAlyn. This is a significant milestone for the development, bringing much-needed social housing to Llan Ffestiniog.
“This comes at a critical time. We currently have almost 4,500 individuals on the waiting list for social homes in Gwynedd and addressing this demand remains one of the Council’s priorities as we work to ensure local people are able to access suitable, affordable, quality homes in their communities.
"We are working hard to tackle the housing crisis, which continues to have a serious impact on our communities and by working in close partnership with housing associations like ClwydAlyn we can deliver the energy-efficient, sustainable, and modern homes that the people of Gwynedd so urgently need.”
