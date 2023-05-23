PLANS to change the bedrooms of an Aberystwyth hotel into flats have been given the go-ahead by planners after owners said that the current use was “not viable”.
The plans will see the change of use of upper floors of hotel bedroom accommodation at the Cambrian Hotel on Alexandra Road, across the road from the town's railway station, into five self contained residential units.
A planning report said: “The hotel has been underutilised by guests for various reasons, such as the lack of parking, shared bathrooms and competition from other more modern hotels which provide accommodation nearby instead of the Cambrian Hotel, which is unpopular due to disrepair.
“This has decreased the income of the business and the funds available for the building’s upkeep.
“The design of the building, particularly the shared bathrooms and narrow passageways, made it difficult for guests to ensure Covid-19 safety measures could be adhered to. As a result, occupancy has been limited.
“In addition, according to the agent, there is a new appetite for other forms of accommodation such as glamping pods which have become popular in Ceredigion.
“The existing use is therefore no longer viable and it is unlikely that any alternative use can be established in the building.”