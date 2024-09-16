Ceredigion planners have granted an application for an old barn, previously used to house livestock, to be used as a venue for weddings and other events.
Tanygraig is a working beef and sheep farm some three miles south of Aberystwyth, between Llanfarian and Llanilar.
The applicants, Dyfrig and Emily Williams, held their own wedding reception at the barn in 2022, and have since hosted various events at the temporary, partly converted venue.
The barn at Tanygraig, which was built in the mid to late 19th century, retains all its original features, including stone walls, arches and wooden beams.
In a statement, Dyfrig said “I am delighted to have been granted retrospective planning permission for the events barn at Tanygraig.
"Farming is a very uncertain industry at present, and it’s important for us farmers to be able to diversify the business.
“As the barn was built some 150 years ago, it was become increasingly impractical and difficult to house livestock within.
"Having now converted it into a venue means the building and its history is better maintained and can be enjoyed by all guests who have and will attend various events hosted here at Tanygraig.”
Although the main occupation of the young local couple will remain the same, they will be heavily involved with the management and promotion of the business.
A supporting statement accompanying the application by JMS Planning and Development said: “The venue has already hosted a few weddings and has developed an excellent reputation, which is supported by the local community and local businesses many of which have benefited from the venue.
“Jobs, wealth and income has been created as a result of the venue, from initial construction works e.g plumbing and electrical works, to those associated with the wedding industry, which will continue moving forward. The proposal would therefore be considered a source of many jobs, including retaining jobs in existing businesses.”
The planning granted will allow up to 15 events to be hosted yearly at Tanygraig, providing conditions are met, which include submission of waste and transport management plans and restrictions on amplified music.