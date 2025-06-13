A 21-year-old has appeared in court charged with causing serious injury by careless driving stemming from a crash in Ceredigion in 2023.
Jaydon Elliott, of 63 Glebelands, Hakin, Milford Haven, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.
The 21-year-old is charged with causing serious injury to two people on the A487 between Talybont and Glandyfi on 17 December 2023.
Elliott did not enter a plea to the charges.
He is next due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 July and was remanded on unconditional bail until that hearing date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.