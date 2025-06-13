A 21-year-old has appeared in court charged with causing serious injury by careless driving stemming from a crash in Ceredigion in 2023.

Jaydon Elliott, of 63 Glebelands, Hakin, Milford Haven, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.

The 21-year-old is charged with causing serious injury to two people on the A487 between Talybont and Glandyfi on 17 December 2023.

Elliott did not enter a plea to the charges.

He is next due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 July and was remanded on unconditional bail until that hearing date.