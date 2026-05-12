Plans have been hatched to knock down a former Waunfawr shop and build three new homes.
The scheme lodged with Ceredigion County Council planners seeks permission to demolish the former Premier Stores shop on Waunfawr Road, replacing it with a terrace of two three-bedroom homes and one two-bedroom home.
Planning documents said that the former shop “has been extensively marketed for alternative retails uses, but no potential operators have come forward.”
Documents said that was “unsurprising as the shop closed partly due to the proximity of the site to the CK Foodstores, which is larger and able to offer a much wider variety of products.”
Plans show the houses would be set back on the plot to allow for five parking spaces, and documents said the plan “helps to contribute towards the overall housing mix” in the area.
The plans will be considered by council planners at a later date.
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