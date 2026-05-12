Council chiefs have announced that parking charges along Aberystwyth's promenade will go live on Monday, 18 May.
Work has been carried out along the prom throughout the winter in preparation for the introduction of the new £5 parking charges, with parking meters installed.
A consultation on the plan drew 106 objections with vehement opposition from residents and businesses, but Ceredigion County Council decided to push ahead with the plans.
The charges will apply along Victoria Terrace, Marine Terrace and New Promenade between 8am and 8pm.
Ceredigion County Council said: “The seafront is one of the most in-demand parking locations in the county.
“Introducing charges is intended to help manage demand, improve turnover of short-stay spaces and make it easier for residents, visitors and local businesses to find parking for trips into town.
“It will also encourage use of nearby off-street carparks and support a choice of travel options, including walking, cycling and public transport.”
Penparcau councillor Shelley Childs, who is Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services added: “We recognise this is a significant change, our aim is to manage the very high demand for seafront parking more fairly, improve availability for short visits, and support access to the town centre for residents, businesses and visitors.”
Money raised from the new parking charges will fund services across Ceredigion, the council says.
The council adds: “Drivers will be able to pay at pay-and-display machines or by mobile phone. Blue Badge holders will to be able to park free of charge in these locations, provided a valid badge is displayed.”
Two hours parking will cost £3.50 with a stay of four hours costing £5.
A report into the proposal was noted by Cabinet members at the end of 2023 but was not progressed, with Plaid Cymru’s Cabinet releasing a social media statement ahead of a Penparcau county council by-election, saying the Cabinet had “decided not to charge for parking on Aberystwyth’s promenade.”
Just over a year later, and with a growing financial black-hole at the heart of council finances, the same cabinet approved the plans to charge people to park on the promenade, with charges coming in “as soon as practically possible.”
Objections received during a consultation on the plans said the move will “drive people out of town” and called the plan “completely and utterly unnecessary.”
A report put before members said that “none of the objections received raise significant issues.”
Start-up costs, including new ticket machines, signs, and bay painting could reach £150,000, along with increased staff costs.
The council’s own report into the plans warned there would be “considerable opposition” from residents and business owners and could discourage visitors.
The council report said: “It is anticipated that charges will act as a deterrent to commuter and long-term parking related traffic from circulating the seafront in search of available free spaces and, encourage them to seek more appropriate off street parking provision to meet their parking needs.”
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