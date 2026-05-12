A plan to use money from the sale of the former Tregaron County School to help develop a new 3G pitch in the town remains in limbo, a council report has said.
In March last year, Ceredigion County Council’s Charity Trustee Committee voted unanimously in favour of holding the £180,000 following the sale of the former school in 2021 to see that cash used towards a new 3G pitch on the Ysgol Henry Richard playing fields.
A report but before members of the committee at its meeting on 18 May, said that “more than 12 months have now passed since the resolution however officers have not yet received a formal update on where matters currently stand therefore it is for committee to now review the matter.”
A report last year said: “During a meeting of the sub-group on 10 March 2025, members noted that the condition of the Ysgol Henry Richard playing fields had deteriorated significantly as a result of increase community use, which had led to a number of recent cancellations.
“As such, it was noted that the preferred option of the subgroup would be to earmark the funding towards the development of an astroturf pitch which would be suitable for competitive football up to 16 years of age, hockey and training for all sports.”
The cost of establishing an astroturf pitch is between £750,000 to £800,000, with the hope that council officers support the local community in submitting applications for grant and match-funding for the project.
The committee recommended that the “Headteacher of Ysgol Henry Richard or the Local Member provide a formal update to officers within a month following the resolution and a report be presented by Officers to the Charity Trustee Committee at its next available meeting so the Committee can fully review the matter.”
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