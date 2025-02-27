Plans to demolish a “dilapidated” former bakehouse in Machynlleth and replace it with terraced housing have been withdrawn.
The application, lodged with Powys County Council last month, for a site behind Arvonia Bakery was the third proposal that has been submitted with county planners in the last two years to develop the site, which lies behind numbers 14 and 16 Heol Maengwyn, the town’s main shopping street.
Full and conservation area consent (CAC) planning applications for a terrace with three two bedroom dwellings were submitted and then withdrawn in 2023.
Last year full and CAC applications for two, two bedroom properties and rebuilding of a storage facility were refused planning permission.
The latest scheme for the site was withdrawn this month.