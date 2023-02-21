“The loss of an existing open space is contrary to the requirements Policy ISA 4 of the adopted Development Plan which seeks to protect public open space and encourages the refusal of proposals that would result in the loss of such resources. In addition, Policy PCYFF 2 requires that proposals incorporate space for existing and future occupiers however, this proposal would remove such resources which would no longer be available for community use and enjoyment. Furthermore, Policy PCYFF 3 expects that full consideration is given to the urban environment context and ensuring that proposals contribute to creating attractive and sustainable places. The siting and scale of the proposal would mean the loss of all this open space detracting from the openness and attractiveness of its location and the overall quality of the local urban context.