A Ceredigion councillor-backed scheme by one of the top breeders of Limousin cattle in the UK to build a home near Lampeter could be overturned following a call for it to be decided by Welsh Government, planners heard.
At the October meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, the application for a four-bedroom rural enterprise workers’ dwelling at Blaenffynnon, Llanwnnen on a calving and cattle rearing business, was backed despite an officer recommendation for refusal.
One of the issues in the report for members was the financial test of whether the scheme was affordable, based on an estimate the building would cost some £292,000 to construct; at a 25-year mortgage amounting to £20,400 a year.
The size of the proposed building – which the applicants say include a need to entertain and occasionally accommodate clients – was also questioned.
Members have previously heard the applicant breeds high-value show cattle for embryo transplanting at the well-established business, with one bull alone selling for £32,000 last year.
At the start of the November meeting, members heard a request for the scheme to be ‘called-in’ for Welsh Government decision had been made, meaning approval could potentially be overturned if the ‘call-in’ is agreed.