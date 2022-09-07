Seven homes plan appeal dismissed

Friday 9th September 2022 3:40 pm
Plans
(Pixabay )

AN APPEAL against a Ceredigion County Council decision to refuse the development of seven homes in Bow Street over an affordable homes requirement has been dismissed by inspectors.

The plans for seven homes at Garn Rhos, Maesceiro, were refused by council planners after developers said the proposal would not be viable in light of a requirement for affordable housing.

Ceredigion council said there is “an acute need for affordable housing within the county”, but a report said that the developer Daniel Jones of Towyn Marine Properties said “that given escalating build costs, he disputes whether a financial contribution towards affordable housing provision is necessary and reasonable.”

The inspector dismissed the appeal, saying he was satisfied the proposal would be viable whilst making a policy compliant provision for affordable.”

