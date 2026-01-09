Staff members from Bronglais Hospital’s Angharad children’s ward raised £8,888 for the ward by organising an auction and raffle fundraising event.
Bethan Hughes, paediatric inpatient and outpatient manager and senior sister for the children’s ward, and her team put on a charity ball in November 2025, with all proceeds going directly to Angharad Ward.
Guests who bought tickets to the event were treated to a welcome drink on arrival and a two-course evening meal.
Evening entertainment was provided by harpist Sophie Rudge, the Hornettes and DJ GOC Sounds.
As well as buying tickets, guests could also purchase raffle tickets and take part in an auction on the night, while a JustGiving page was set up to support the fundraising.
Bethan said she was incredibly grateful to local Ceredigion businesses who contributed to the event, as well as to her staff members, Paula, Eleri, Diane and Rachel, who helped her organise the charity ball.
Bethan said: “I wanted to raise money for the ward in which I work and manage, to help make a difference to the patient journey and enhance the patient experience for children, young people and their families.
“The Angharad Ward Charity Ball was a huge success, I'm very grateful to everyone who came to support and to all who contributed to raffle and auction prizes and of course to local businesses who sponsored us along the way.”
Paige Denyer, Fundraising Support Officer at Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Congratulations to Bethan and her team for raising such a fantastic amount for the ward.
“Support from local communities enables us to provide services above and beyond what the NHS can provide in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion and we are grateful for every donation we receive.”
