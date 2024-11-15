A proposed Talybont agricultural dwelling must be made smaller or it would be refused rather than be decided by Welsh Government, county planners have said.
In an application recommended for refusal at the November meeting of Ceredigion council’s development management committee, Hefin Evans, of Neuadd Fawr sought permission for an agricultural dwelling on the farm.
A report said: “The applicants have been invited to consider amending the scheme to show a dwelling of between 150sqm and 160sqm however this invitation has been declined.
“As such it is not considered that the proposed dwelling would serve a useful purpose as an affordable dwelling should the need to house an agricultural worker cease.”
Head of planning Russell Hughes-Pickering told members: “What this comes down to is the size of the property, as it stands at the moment it’s a significant departure with a high risk of ‘call-in’.”
He added: “My plea to the applicant is they seriously consider reducing the size of the property, because if it doesn’t change my view is we’d have no choice but to refuse it and the applicant would have a right to appeal but, if it was at 220 metres it’s likely to be called in by Welsh Government.”