Test mast plans for wind farm
AN APPLICATION has been lodged for a temporary mast near Llanddewi Brefi for three years to test wind speeds ahead of a proposed wind farm development in the area.
Waun Maenllwyd Wind Energy Hub Limited has submitted the application for the installation and operation of a 90m temporary meteorological mast and associated instruments, power supply and security infrastructure for a period of three years on land at Rhysgog.
The mast will record wind speed and wind direction at different heights with the data gathered used to form an onsite and accurate forecast for long-term wind resource at the anticipated hub heights of the proposed turbines.
The proposed Waun Maenllwyd Wind Farm is anticipated to comprise between five and seven turbines and have a maximum capacity of 25MW.
