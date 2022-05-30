Test mast plans for wind farm

The proposed site is near Bryn Brawd, on the outskirts of Llanddewi Brefi ( Ian Medcalf/Pixabay )

AN APPLICATION has been lodged for a temporary mast near Llanddewi Brefi for three years to test wind speeds ahead of a proposed wind farm development in the area.

Waun Maenllwyd Wind Energy Hub Limited has submitted the application for the installation and operation of a 90m temporary meteorological mast and associated instruments, power supply and security infrastructure for a period of three years on land at Rhysgog.

The mast will record wind speed and wind direction at different heights with the data gathered used to form an onsite and accurate forecast for long-term wind resource at the anticipated hub heights of the proposed turbines.