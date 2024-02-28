A PLANNING application has been lodged with Powys County Council to build 22 units including three affordable homes on a site next to a former hospital in Caersws.
The application has been submitted by Newtown-based Mid Wales Property (MWP) who had held a pre-application consultation between 14 December, 2023, and 11 January on the proposal to build at land next to Plas Maldwyn in Caersws.
The site has an historic existing planning permission for 24 homes.
MWP’s agents, Asbri Planning Limited explain that the 22 units earmarked for the site would be split into 13 two-bedroom properties and nine three bedroom properties.
In the pre-application consultation report, Asbri said that the proposal had received two objections – but what these objections were and how the applicants responded to them has been kept confidential and the document redacted.
Caersws Community Council held an “extraordinary” meeting on 4 January to discuss the pre-application plans.
Councillors raised concerns about the access and possible flooding issues caused by the site.
The council said it will “respond in more detail” when the application is lodged with Powys.
In a planning statement Asbri explained the proposal.
Asbri said: “The site is brownfield in nature, having previously occupied a building associated with the Llys Maldwyn Hospital
“The site is vacant having previously been used for construction material storage associated with the residential conversion of the neighbouring Victorian Workhouse and later, Llys Maldwyn Hospital.
“The applicant has identified a local need for a mix of two and three bed quality affordable and mixed tenure housing.”
They add that each dwelling would have its own garden and there would also be a “shared community garden” at the site.
Asbri explain that the affordable housing policy for this part of Powys asks for a 10 per cent contribution.
Asbri said: “The scheme proposes three affordable dwellings which would meet the criteria and would make a modest contribution to the delivery of affordable housing in the county.
“It is considered that proposals comprise an exciting opportunity to develop a vacant land parcel in a sustainable location.
Powys planners are expected to decide the application by 19 April.
The Grade II listed Victorian era Plas Maldwyn opened in August 1843.
It was the workhouse designated for the Newtown and Llanidloes area and would have accommodated around 300 paupers.
In 1948 it was sold to the NHS and became Llys Maldwyn Children’s Hospital until its closure in 1999.
After being empty for several years, the building was converted into apartments.