It went on to say: “As confirmed in the original application, the Glanrhyd development is intended to focus on Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, suitable for the production of recycled aggregate, which would then be complementary to the applicant’s wider quarrying interests, and waste recycling aligned to the farming community in terms of the recycling of wood (for use as sawdust for animal bedding), composting of green waste, and recycling of tyres, none of which are catered for in the immediate local area.