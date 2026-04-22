A call for a further time extension for the implementation of a waste recycling facility in north Pembrokeshire has been given the go-ahead by county planners.
In an application recommended for approval at the 21 April meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, Llew Rees of Gamallt ready mix concrete, through agent SLR Consulting Ltd, sought an extension of time, for the development of the facility on land adjoining Clunderwen Depot, Nevern Road, Glanrhyd, some 4km from Cardigan.
The application followed two previous successful time extension calls for the 2007-approved material recovery facility.
An officer report recommended approval, subject to a lengthy string of conditions including the scheme be commenced within 12 months of the decision date and no more than 24,999 tonnes of material be accepted.
“This section 73 application is to extend the commencement time limit for the previously approved Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) therefore the principle of the development has been previously considered, although some time ago in relation to the original permission.
“Whilst this is a section 73 application, because the commencement period has passed (as of March 22, 2025), granting this application would essentially give another opportunity for the proposal to be implemented.
“A refusal would mean that a new full planning application would be required as there is no longer an extant planning permission at the site. Therefore, whilst the consideration of section 73 applications is limited to those specific matters applied for, section 73 applications also need to consider the acceptability of the principle of the development as a new planning permission for the development would be issued, albeit with a one-year commencement of development timescale.”
It went on to say: “As confirmed in the original application, the Glanrhyd development is intended to focus on Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, suitable for the production of recycled aggregate, which would then be complementary to the applicant’s wider quarrying interests, and waste recycling aligned to the farming community in terms of the recycling of wood (for use as sawdust for animal bedding), composting of green waste, and recycling of tyres, none of which are catered for in the immediate local area.
“There are similar facilities to this, further afield in Pembrokeshire, but these are mostly south of Glanrhyd in Haverfordwest, Withybush and Milford Haven. However, the applicant highlights that these are some distance from the location of the proposed development and so would not be sustainable in terms of managing these waste arisings in the North Pembrokeshire area.”
It added: “The facility will make a positive contribution to the sustainable management of waste in Pembrokeshire and will help to drive the percentage of recycling up for the county.”
Moving approval, local member Cllr John T Davies said: “This proposal has been around with the county council nearly as long I have,” adding the details in the extensive report for members and the one-year extension was “reasonable”.
The application was conditionally approved.
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