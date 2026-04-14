A condition restricting a home near Crymych to agricultural workers-only has been removed after its occupants lived in breach of that for some two decades.
In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Richard Tadman and Rebecca Brinton, through agent Carver Knowles, sought a certificate of lawfulness for non-compliance of an agricultural/forestry occupancy condition for Brynmelyn, Mynachlogddu.
The condition restricting the occupancy was part of a consent for the farmhouse granted back in 1985.
An application for a certificate of lawfulness allows an applicant to stay at a development if they can provide proof of occupancy without any enforcement challenge over a prolonged period.
A supporting statement accompanying the application said evidence had been gathered to verify that since May 2006 the property has been occupied in breach of that condition, Ms Brinton purchasing the property that year, with Mr Tadman living there until 2022 and Ms Brinton continuing to do so.
When Mr Tadman was living at Brynmelyn he was self-employed as a mechanic, and Ms Brinton has not worked in agriculture or forestry, other than the couple keeping a few animals including chickens, ducks, turkeys, and pigs for a short period from 2008 until 2010 when the pigs had to be culled following a TB outbreak, the poultry succumbing to foxes.
The statement said council tax payment records to Pembrokeshire County Council showed the occupancy from 2006, adding that many of the previous owners apart from the original has not got an agricultural worker connection either,
An officer report recommending approval, which led to the issuing of a certificate of lawfulness, said: “The occupation of Brynmelyn of persons not employed in agriculture or forestry has been continuous for a period in excess of 10 years. It therefore represents a use unauthorised by the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.
“The use of the dwelling exceeds the time limit for the Local Planning Authority to take any enforcement action, in accordance with Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended) and / or the preceding Town and Country Planning Act 1971.
“This authority considers that a Lawful Development Certificate can be issued.”
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