A group of residents have written to Aberystwyth Town Council with “serious concerns” over plans to relocate the Tabernacl War Memorial.
In March, the council launched a consultation in a bid to find a new home for the sculpture by Mario Rutelli, an internationally renowned sculptor who also made the town’s main war memorial at Castle Point.
The town council said its plan is to “relocate it to the newly transformed gardens on Queen’s Square, however, its original location would not be forgotten and would be marked by a suitable interpretation plaque.”
The council also said the sculpture is a “cause for concern and the town council is keen to preserve it.”
While the town council said that the planned move was “due to public concern”, a group of residents said the “justification presented [in the survey] is misleading, suggesting ‘public concern’ with no evidence from the local community.”
In their letter to the town council, they called the survey ‘biased’ and said that “no such concern has been raised by the residents of Powell Street.”
Residents said that “while we appreciate efforts to preserve local heritage, we have serious concerns about the process, the consultation, and the underlying assumptions that have led to this proposal.”
“The memorial is the last remaining physical feature of the historic Tabernacle Chapel, which was tragically lost to fire,” the residents said.
“Its presence offers continuity and respect to that past.
“Relocating it removes an important heritage marker from Powell Street and further erodes the historic identity of this part of town.
“This monument was created for this location and its placement has meaning; moving it severs that connection.
“Its current setting, backed by a stone wall of the same construction of the chapel and quietly set in context, provides a moment of reflection.
“A relocation would place it in an entirely different, unrelated setting, and would diminish its impact and historic resonance.”
Residents added that the monument “can continue to be safe in its current location, with the money that would have been spent on moving it, spent on a gate, benches, lightings and planting.”
“The consultation implies that relocation is the only way to preserve the sculpture,” residents said.
“We believe this is a false choice.
“If condition is a concern, restoration and protective measures can be undertaken in situ - with interpretation and signage added if desired.”
In survey documents, the council said the relocation “has been welcomed by various partners such as CADW, Ancient Monuments and Ceredigion County Council as well as the sculptor’s great grandson and former Mayor of Rome, Francesco Rutelli.”
“More recently, written agreement has been received from Barcud, the housing association that owns the former Tabernacl site,” the council said.
“The Queen’s Square garden, across from the town library, is the proposed new location for the sculpture and Aberystwyth Town Council has professionally landscaped and transformed the area, thanks to grant funding.
“In its new location, the war memorial would be well placed to feature in the annual Remembrance Sunday service.”