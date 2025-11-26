Plans to build a four storey three apartment block to the rear of a shop in Aberystwyth where permission has already been granted to create three flats on the upper floors have refused by council planners for fears of over-development and “cramped accommodation.”
A scheme to build a three one-bedroom flat block housed in an extension to the rear of Accessorize on Great Darkgate Street was submitted in September to Ceredigion County Council by Morgan Properties.
In July, permission was granted to create three flats on the upper floors of the building.
For the latest application, developers submitted a viability challenge to the need to provide affordable housing on the site or provide a 10 per cent contribution.
Aberystwyth Town Council objected to the plans over the move to “avoid the requirement to provide affordable housing” and said the “phased delivery of the development is generally opposed.”
“Dividing the development into phases undermines the planning process, particularly in relation to affordable housing provision,” Aberystwyth Town Council said.
Planning documents for the plan said that “there is an ever increasing demand for rented accommodation within the town centre”, specifically one-bedroom properties, that the proposal would help meet.
“There is an unmet need for such units in Aberystwyth,” documents added.
A planning statement from developers said “the design opts a simplistic and sympathetic finish, which is what would be expected to the rear elevations of buildings within the Conservation Area.”
“Amenity areas are provided to ensure that there is space for bicycle storage, refuse and recycling storage, and planting areas aiding biodiversity and softening the impact,” documents added.
“The proposal will have no negative impact to the retail units along Great Darkgate Street, moreover, the proposal will likely have a positive impact on the vitality, vibrancy and viability of the town centre, and the primary shopping frontage in that the residents can work, live and play, within walking distance of their home, supporting the economic aspirations of the town centre.”
Refusing the application, Ceredigion County Council planners said “the proposal represents backland development.”
“As a result the proposed development would create over-development and cramming negatively affecting the enstablished density and character of the area and create an oppressive outlook for proposed residents given the tight constraint of the site and separation distances between the proposed and existing buildings,” a planning report said.
“Furthermore, the development when complete would provide four one bedroomed units and would represent living accommodation of an unacceptable standard.
“Occupants would experience cramped accommodation and inadequate space with limited private outside amenity.
“Additionally, the site is within the town's conservation area and neighbours a Grade II listed building.
“A large four storey flat roofed building would be out of keeping with the character of the area.
“As such permitting the development would result in the character of the conservation at this area being devalued and detracting from the setting of the listed building.”
The plans were refused by Ceredigion County Council planning officers under delegated powers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.