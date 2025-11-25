Small World Theatre will launch a brand-new Festival of Light Trail this Saturday (29 November) to coincide with Cardigan’s annual Christmas Light Switch-On.
This winter, residents and visitors can discover giant lantern sculptures glowing throughout Cardigan town centre. As part of the Light Trail, Cardigan Castle and The Tabernacle will also be beautifully lit, creating a magical atmosphere that celebrates the start of the festive season.
In the lead-up to the trail, Small World Theatre has worked with local shops and businesses, supporting them to create their own designs for their themed Christmas window displays. The result is a creative, community-driven celebration of light and imagination.
“The Festival of Light Trail will add even more spectacle to Cardigan Town Council’s plans for this year’s switch-on,” said Sam Vicary, Communications Manager for Small World Theatre.
“The whole town is coming together to create something really special, and it will look amazing.”
The Festival of Light Trail launches on 29 November at 4.30pm and will remain in place throughout the festive period, part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, administrated and supported by the Cynnal y Cardi Team for Ceredigion County Council. Additional support has been provided by Awards for All and Cardigan Town Council.
