Village new homes plan recommended for refusal
PLANS for up to five new houses in a west Ceredigion village are recommended for refusal but it will be county councillors who make the final decision.
Members of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee will meet next week, have postponed a meeting earlier in the month following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.
On the agenda is a residential development application for land at Brynawelon on the edge of Caerwedros.
The outline plan seeks planning permission for the parcel of land behind another field that has approval in place for two detached houses and a pair of 70 per cent discount for sale affordable dwellings, a report to committee states.
The full details and design of the development would be included in a further reserved matters application, however an indicative layout plan shows that up to five dwellings, two of which would be affordable, could be accommodated.
The village is a ‘linked-settlement’ to New Quay and according to housing need allocation figures included in the report to committee “there is no remaining requirements for Caerwedros.”
It adds: “the proximity of the site to Llwyndafydd and Cross Inn and the bus stop on the A487 is not considered to result in the application site being within a sustainable location and residents would be dependable on the private car to access services, facilities, employment and education.”
Planning officers recommend the application be refused but it is supported by Cyngor Cymuned Llandysiliogogo Community Council – although a Welsh language assessment is desired.
