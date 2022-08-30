Work on £30 million Abersoch development due to start in the new year
WORK on a £30 million Abersoch hotel and apartment development is due to start in the new year.
Providence Gate Group Holdings, who own the site of the former Whitehouse Hotel, have announced that pre construction activities are taking place on the site and construction work is scheduled to start in early 2023 and the site will be open in Summer 2024.
The Whitehouse Hotel closed its doors in 2004 and was finally demolished in 2016.
The start date for work on the £30 million development had to be put back nine months due to ‘unforeseen protracted delays’, Providence Gate Group Holdings said.
Charlie Openshaw, Development Director, PGGH said: “It’s taken some time to get here but we are delighted to be finally beginning work on this prestigious project. The demand for staycation accommodation has risen sharply in the Abersoch & North Wales areas as it has throughout the UK. Our development, on the site of the previous Whitehouse Hotel, will help meet some of that demand without displacing or converting existing properties, which has been a real problem in an area, having seen a significant loss of room availability in recent years.”
Set to be operated by Bespoke Hotels, the building is set to house 42 luxury hotel bedrooms and suites, a destination restaurant, bar with sea-view terraces, function facilities, gym, spa with swimming pool, treatment rooms and thermal suite over three floors with 18 private apartments set out on the top two floors above the hotel.
He added “Planning was originally granted for the scheme back in 2014 and it’s been a very long wait for residents of the town to see the site redeveloped. We’re extremely keen to see the hotel play a full role in the local community and create jobs for local people both during the construction process and the subsequent operation of the hotel. With this is mind and with the kind assistance of Dewi Roberts we have already established links with Grwp Landrillo Menai to look to provide future employment opportunities ”
The lead delivery team for the project are Altrincham based architects Calder Peel Partnership Limited, who were responsible for the original Landmark design, and Ilex Project Management Limited who will act as Lead Project & Delivery Managers.
