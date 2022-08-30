Work on £30 million Abersoch development due to start in the new year

Charlie Openshaw, Development Director, PGGH said: “It’s taken some time to get here but we are delighted to be finally beginning work on this prestigious project. The demand for staycation accommodation has risen sharply in the Abersoch & North Wales areas as it has throughout the UK. Our development, on the site of the previous Whitehouse Hotel, will help meet some of that demand without displacing or converting existing properties, which has been a real problem in an area, having seen a significant loss of room availability in recent years.”