Plans to create a food village with an Aldi superstore on part of Lampeter’s university Pontfaen playing fields have been recommended for refusal by county council planners over fears of the effect it could have on town centre businesses and the conservation area.
Announced as a plan as far back as 2020, the University of Wales Trinity St David and Aldi said the scheme would also create a cluster of food cabins which would “promote local produce and encourage the creation of microbusinesses.”
The proposed food village comprises of three pre-fabricated wooden exhibition pods, an Aldi superstore and redeveloping the listed Pavilion on the grounds as part of the university’s wider Canolfan Tir Glas initiative.
The scheme, according to pre-planning consultation documents, would create up to 40 jobs in the Lampeter area.
The plans, which attracted both significant support and objections during the consultation phase, has been recommended for refusal by county council planners in a report to be put before members of Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management Committee on Wednesday, 10 July.
In a report, council planners said that “there is no qualitative need for the proposed development.”
“It will not significantly contribute to the vibrancy, attractiveness and viability of the town centre, as it is located outside of the centre and will draw trade away from existing stores in the centre,” the report said.
“The proposed foodstore would be expected to have a major detrimental impact on the existing Sainsbury's in Lampeter town centre.
“Even if it were not to lead to the closure of the store, footfall in the centre would be reduced considerably, with the knock on impact on other town centre businesses.
“This would adversely affect the vitality and viability of the town centre, which in turn could further increase vacancies in the centre, at a time when rising vacancies are already a concern
“The impact of the proposal is not limited to Lampeter town centre, with the forecasts suggesting relatively high levels of impacts on both Aberaeron and Llandysul town centres.”
Planners also warned that the proposed development is considered to have a “significant adverse effect” on the characteristics of the landscape, and a “significant adverse effect, of major magnitude, on the setting of the Grade II Listed Pavilion.”
“The proposed development is considered to have a significant adverse effect on the character and appearance of the Conservation Area,” the report concluded.