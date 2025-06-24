The Silver Trail half marathon has raised £4,000 for hospice at home charity, HAHAV Ceredigion.
Trail organisers Karen Kemish and Chris Ware were delighted with this year’s event, which took place on Saturday, 22 March, which resulted in good news for the designated charity and a great day for race entrants.
Karen and Chris, who recently presented HAHAV representatives with the bumper cheque, said: “As a starting point, the weather was perfect this year which makes a big difference up in Nant yr Arian as most local people will know.
“We had very strong fields in both races [the half marathon and junior event] and we reached capacity for the first time, which is also good news for HAHAV Ceredigion.
“We chose HAHAV Ceredigion as our charity this year as we were aware of their current fundraising efforts and they offer such valuable support for people who are suffering themselves in different ways and this is our way of helping out a great cause.”
Vice Chair of HAHAV Ceredigion, Deian Creunant, thanked all involved for their support.
He said: “We are facing a situation where we need to invest in our infrastructure in order for us to be able to continue to provide much needed hospice at home services. It is a challenging time to ask people to contribute financially but the support locally over the past year has been tremendous, and this is another wonderful example of that.
“On behalf of HAHAV Ceredigion, I would like to thank the organisers of the Silver Trail races for their tireless work in staging this great local event and for the fantastic contribution to support our work.”
All of the money raised will go towards the development of Plas Antaron as a Living Well Centre and the expansion of the charity’s volunteer services across Ceredigion.
