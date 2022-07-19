Plans for Swansea to Aber railway line design by 2027

“The Swansea to Aberystwyth Rail Link would improve social and employment connections along the west coast,” the report says ( Cambrian News )

A NEW rail line linking south Wales and Aberystwyth could be designed within five years, a new Welsh Government document has outlined.

The Welsh Government’s National Transport Delivery Plan 2022 includes plans to develop the case for the railway to Aberystwyth by 2025 and outline the design by 2027.

The Plan report says that while the aim is to develop the case for the line within three years, the planning stage could move “beyond” that target.

No design or route has yet been decided, the plan outlines.

The plans follow several studies into re-opening the stretch of railway between Carmarthen and Aberystwyth closed during the Beeching cuts of the 1960s.

A scoping study, published in December 2015, concluded that over 97 per cent of the former trackbed was free of development and that there “were no major obstacles” in reinstating the line.

A 2018 feasibility study into the reopening of the line found that it was “a realistic prospect”, but cost estimates reached £620m - with no form of funding identified to move the project forward.

The latest plan says that the development and route selection of the Swansea to Aberystwyth Rail link “should consider resilience to flooding and coastal erosion”, but that the scheme “could encourage people to take public transport along the west coast, which would reduce the number of cars on the roads.”

“The rail link would also improve access to National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty in West Wales, like the, encouraging hiking and other rural exercise,” the plan adds.

“The Swansea to Aberystwyth Rail Link would improve social and employment connections along the west coast, thereby positively contributing to social cohesion and equality.

“This could also improve access to employment opportunities and encourage tourism.

“There is no design available at this stage and therefore it is uncertain the effect of the package on climate change resilience.

“The development of the rail link could enhance or detract from the local landscape and townscape.

“It is possible that some of the route may run along the west coast of Wales or through predominantly agricultural land within a rural area, and therefore could adversely impact the distinctiveness of the landscape.”

Campaigners Traws Link Cymru, formed in 2013, said the improved rail corridor would “realise the potential of the region”.