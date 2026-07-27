Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake has welcomed a move to put rural Wales at the heart of decision making after the Welsh Government announced plans to introduce a new law.
A consultation opened last week on a new law to guarantee that the needs of rural communities in Wales are considered in decision-making.
The new proposals from the Welsh Government would require Ministers, as well as local authorities, health boards and other public authorities, to “consider rural needs from the outset when designing policies and delivering services.”
Mr Lake said: "I welcome the Welsh Government's proposals to rural proof decisions in Wales.
“Requiring ministers, local authorities, health boards, and other public authorities to implement a rural proofing stage in the development of all policy decisions, in addition to a dedicated strategy for rural redevelopment is long overdue.
"I am encouraged by the action taken to ensure that rural communities are not left behind by public authorities.
“I have long argued in Westminster that central government decisionmakers are far removed from the realities of rural areas such as ours, and consequently decisions too often overlook the challenges that people living in rural areas face daily.
"Ceredigion Preseli presents a good example of why rural proofing government decisions is so important.
“As a constituency, we have one of the highest percentages of homes without a connection to the mains gas grid of any area in Great Britain, which leaves us particularly vulnerable to spikes in global oil prices such as the one we have experienced recently.
“Furthermore, a lack of public transport options means that residents are more dependent of the car for essential journeys - for work and education - than those living in cities.
“Taken together, these factors place severe pressure on household budgets and have dealt a blow to the local economy, but if a public body of government department were to consider the consequences of the Iran crisis from solely a national or UK perspective, they are likely to overlook them.
"I have urged the UK Government implement a rural proofing strategy to its decision-making process for this reason.
“I am in no doubt that several of the changes introduced by the UK Government in recent years, including changes to inheritance tax and agricultural and business property reliefs would not have been implemented had their potential impact on rural contexts been considered.
“I am therefore pleased the Welsh Government is proposing such a policy, and will redouble my efforts to persuade the UK Government to follow suit so that the distinct needs of rural areas are fully considered by all government departments in future."
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