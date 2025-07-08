PLANS have been unveiled to build a new 37 turbine wind farm on the outskirts of Aberystwyth,
Bute Energy has announced its plans for a new development named Waun Hesgog Energy Park, on the outskirts of Talybont, leading up to Nant y Moch.
Bute Energy say the project would generate enough clean, green energy to power the equivalent of nearly 176,597 homes.
In the coming months, the company says it will be out meeting with members of the public and an online community survey will be launched to gather feedback on the project design from the residents and businesses.
The plan is to build 37 wind turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 220 metres along with access tracks and other infrastructure including a substation, control building, wind measurement equipment and temporary construction and storage compounds.
Bute Energy adds: “The delivery route for turbine components to site is still to be explored, with further detail to be provided at the next stage of consultation.”
The project is classed as a Development of National Significance (DNS). This means that developers must submit a DNS application to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) for consideration and decisions are made by Welsh Ministers.
Bute Energy said: “The detailed design of the energy park will evolve over the coming months. We will be seeking feedback from local people and statutory consultees to inform this, alongside ongoing environmental and technical assessments.”
As part of the Waun Hesgog Energy Park project, a Community Benefit Fund will be established which could deliver up to £1.8 million worth of investment per year locally for the lifetime of the energy park.
In addition to the fund, the Community Benefit team are committed to creating pathways for local people to gain employment, creating opportunities for local and Welsh business, and improving access to nature.
Bute Energy is developing onshore wind energy parks across Wales, representing a £3bn investment into the Welsh economy. By 2030, Bute Energy could be generating more than 2.2GW of clean energy, enough to power more than 2.25m homes.
The company has issued an open invitation to community groups, local charities and services to get involved in shaping the community benefit fund and how Bute Energy can create a lasting legacy of investment, skills, and opportunity for local communities.
Sophie Jones, Project Manager at Bute Energy said: “Bute Energy is pleased to be starting our engagement with communities in the development of Waun Hesgog Energy Park. From tackling the climate crisis, the cost of living, and our reliance on gas from abroad, there’s huge potential for renewable energy in Wales to deliver lasting benefits for Wales and our communities.
“Bute Energy is taking action now to help deliver clean, green energy to our homes and businesses, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and supporting the Welsh Government’s target for electricity to be 100% renewable by 2035. Ceredigion can play a leading role in achieving this.”
More information can be seen at https://bute.energy/waun-hesog/overview/
