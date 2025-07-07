Dolgellau AAFC is joining forces with Gwyl Cymru and Ty Siamas to celebrate the Women's Euros throughout July.
A family fun day at Ty Siamas on Saturday, 5 July included arts, crafts, workshops courtesy of Arloesi Dolgellau, books courtesy of Awen Meirion, and football merchandise courtesy of Stondin SO58.
On Sunday, 13 July, before Wales face England in their third match of the group stage, Dolgellau AAFC media officer and women's sports writer Carrie Dunn will give a free talk at Ty Siamas about the hidden heroines of Welsh football - women who kept the game alive for decades, even when it wasn't officially recognised. That starts at 6.30pm and there will be a watch party for the match.
Comments
