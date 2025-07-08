St John Ambulance Cymru is highlighting the major contribution paramedics make to supporting the charity’s work across Wales, to mark International Paramedics Day 2025.
International Paramedics Day is celebrated each year on 8 July.
St John Ambulance Cymru Chief Executive, Richard Lee said: “My 30-years to date as a registered Paramedic have seen me meet all sorts of amazing people and taken me to places I never imagined.
“The skills that Paramedics bring to our community of St John People are so important to support the work we do across the country.”
In 2024, the more than 90 Paramedics who volunteer with St John Ambulance Cymru dedicated a combined 5,284 hours of their spare time to the charity in a variety of roles.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.