Plans have been hatched to build a trampoline park at a popular holiday site that already includes a restaurant, soft play building and farm shop near Llwyncelyn.
The owners of Bargoed Farm – home to the Moody Cow Bistro, Moody Calf Play Barn, lodges, camping and the Moo-tel – have laid out plans for another building at the site to be transformed into a trampoline park.
A planning statement says: “The proposed development comprises the change of use of an existing barn within the Bargoed Farm Grounds.
“This will facilitate the introduction of a trampoline park referred to as the “Bouncing Bull”.
“The facility will consist of trampolining and foam pit areas, in addition to the associated lockers and safety briefing area.
“Corresponding facilities will also be provided such as a food servery, viewing area, and toilets. “These will be located in the existing lean-to of the current barn, providing extra space necessary for the change of use.”
The proposals will also include a new parking area, comprising 88 spaces.
Doucments said the plan would create an additional eight full-time jobs at Bargoed Farm and “further attract tourists to the site through additional leisure and recreation facilities.”
The planning statement adds: “The purpose of the trampoline facility is to expand and diversify the offer of facilities to on-site tourers.
“This, in addition to the leisure facility, farm shop, and soft play area; will improve the complex’s selling point to potential visitors.
“The proposals do not seek to increase the number of visitors on site at any given time, but rather increase the facilities on site for the visitors who will be staying in the visitor accommodation.”
The application has been lodged to Ceredigion County Council, with planners set to make a decision on the plans at a later date.