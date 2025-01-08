A call to convert a Cilgerran café back to a house has been given the go-ahead by Pembrokeshire County Council planning officers.
An application sought permission to change the use of the ground floor of Adele’s cafe at Awelfa, High Street to being used as part of the attached dwelling.
The former cafe was originally a dwelling but has seen mixed commercial use for decades, including use as a Chinese takeaway before being converted to a cafe.
The cafe business was closed last January and was put up for sale with no offers to buy despite several price reductions.
The change of use, approved by Pembrokeshire County Council planners, will “increase the pool of buyers for the property,” applicants said.