A call to allow a north Ceredigion seaside caravan park to lawfully retain nearly 100 caravans has been made to Ceredigion County Council planners.
Cardigan Bay Holiday Parks Ltd, in an application for a Lawful Development Certificate, seeks to retain the caravans and other facilities at Ocean View Caravan Park in Clarach.
A lawful development certificate, sometimes called a certificate of lawfulness, allows an applicant to keep a development if they can provide proof of occupancy or use over a prolonged period, normally in excess of four years.
Cardigan Bay Holiday Parks Ltd seeks the following uses of the land and operations.
The siting of 60 static holiday caravans on a year-round basis, occupied for holiday purposes between 1 March 1 and 31 October and the siting of up to 37 touring caravans on a year-round basis, occupied for holiday purposes between the same March to October periods.
It also seeks to retain two staff caravans and the use of land for recreational and ancillary purposes in connection with Ocean View Caravan Park.
Images submitted to planners with the application show caravans on-site as far back as 2013.
The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.