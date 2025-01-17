Paul Isaac, NRW’s Project Executive for the scheme, said: “This is a pivotal moment for the Cardigan Tidal Flood Scheme. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Binnies, whose expertise – along with ours - will enable us to make good progress through the Detailed Design Phase. Together, we are confident in producing a design that not only addresses the immediate flood risks but also creates long-term value for the community and environment.”