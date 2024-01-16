Plans have been lodged to turn a Grade II listed former chapel in Penrhyncoch into a home.
An application for full planning and Listed Building Consent to convert Salem Chapel was lodged with Ceredigion County Council last week.
The building, which documents said had been vacant for “several years”, is in a “declining state of repair” but remains “structurally sound.”
Documents said “it is intended to retain the overall appearance of the external façade of the building, ensuring that the character of the heritage asset is preserved and to limit significant alterations that could harm the listed status of the former chapel.
“It is sought to improve the building’s tired appearance, by making good of its external façade rather than imposing significant alterations and material changes.”
The scheme would see the former chapel transformed into a four bedroom home along with small single-storey extensions.
Documents added: “The long-standing vacancy of the chapel building emphasises the need to find a suitable re-use of the site to preserve the character and heritage status of the Grade II Listed building.
“Without such action, the building and associated site will continue to fall into a state of disrepair to the detriment of its character and appearance.”