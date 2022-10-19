Plas Glyn Y Weddw prepares to launch pop-up art for anniversary of coastal path
Llanbedrog’s Plas Glyn y Weddw will become the latest venue to take part in a pop-up art project to celebrate 10 years of the Wales Coast Path this Friday.
The works of artist Brian Jones and National Eiesteddfod winner Guto Dafydd will be unveiled at the launch this Friday, and will be visible to the public for a limited time.
Wales’ leading artists and poets are unveiling new works at 10 pop-up exhibitions along the Wales Coast Path in celebration of its 10th anniversary.
The Celf Coast Cymru exhibitions will be hosted in creative spaces along the Wales Coast Path — from the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea to Harlech Castle in Gwynedd.
The exhibitions will feature the work of 20 artists and poets from across Wales — all inspired by the extraordinary natural beauty of the 870-mile Path.
The first launch took place tomorrow on Thursday, 22 September at Turner House, Penarth — also marking Hanan Issa’s first event as the new National Poet of Wales, alongside lead artist, Dan Llywelyn Hall.
Other venues have followed, or will follow suit throughout September and October.
Featured artists include Manon Awst, Bob Guy and Simon Page, all of whom will bring different mediums to the project, from sculptures to wood engravings and graffiti. Meanwhile, the poets taking part include Gillian Clarke, Ceri Wyn Jones and Llion Pryderi Roberts, each tasked with producing work that reflects their local stretch of Welsh coastline, curated by Ifor ap Glyn.
Lead artist for the project, Dan Llywelyn Hall, said: “Together with the Offa’s Dyke Path and Glyndŵr’s Way, the Wales Coast Path paves an arterial journey around Wales — providing an infinite scope of exploration for the artists and poets involved in this project.
“The powerful work created pays tribute to the rich history of trade, settlement, migration, industry and survival of Wales — which has shaped our nation’s rugged wonder over the centuries. And I can’t think of better time to celebrate it, than during the 10th anniversary of the Wales Coast Path.”
Wales’ First Minister, Mark Drakeford, added: “The Wales Coast Path is one of the crowning glories of Wales and one of the proudest achievements of devolution.
“It has established itself as a beacon of our nation’s natural beauty and will provide plenty of inspiration for the artists and poets as they celebrate this important milestone.” What’s more, to mark the launch of the hubs, Chris Jones — renowned weatherman and presenter — will lead a series of four bespoke guided walks during October.
Alongside views of the relevant individual stretch of Wales Coast Path, the walks will also provide the public with a first-look at four of the exhibition spaces — Carmarthen Library, Pontio Theatre and Arts Centre in Bangor, Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre in Newport and Harlech Castle.
With only 25 spaces available on each walk, those interested in taking part are advised to reserve their free ticket as soon as possible via Eventbrite.
Chief executive of Natural Resources Wales, Clare Pillman, said: “Over the last 10 years, the Wales Coast Path has encouraged hundreds of thousands of visitors to take a step beyond the nation’s traditional visitor attractions and to explore everything our spectacular expanse of coastline has to offer.
“And thanks to Wales’ wealth of creative talent, we’re proud to now offer 10 additional landmarks to be explored and admired along the Path this autumn — housing work which has been directly inspired by our wonderful Path.”
To find out more about the art and poetry programme and the guided walks, please visit: www.walescoastpath.gov.uk/latest-news/news-and-press-releases/arts-and-poetry-project-10th-anniversary/?lang=en
Full list of exhibition locations, including opening dates and participating artists and poets:
· Pontio, Bangor University, LL57 2TQ.
Opening date: 15 October
Artist: Wendy Dawson
Poet: Zoe Skoulding
· Ucheldre Centre, Millbank, Holyhead, LL65 1TE.
Opening date: 24 September
Artist: Manon Awst
Poet: Llion Pryderi Roberts
· Plas Glyn y Weddw, Llanbedrog, Gwynedd, LL53 7TT.
Opening date: 21 October
Artist: Brian Jones
Poet: Guto Dafydd
· Harlech Castle, LL46 2YH.
Opening date: 29 October
Artist: Liz Neal
Poet: Haf Llewelyn
· Aberystwyth Arts Centre, SY23 3DE.
Opening date: 03 October
Artist: Bob Guy
Poet: Ceri Wyn Jones
· Oriel y Parc, St Davids, SA62 6NW.
Opening date: 01 October
Artist: Stephen West
Poet: Gillian Clarke
· Carmarthen Library, Carmarthen, SA31 1LN.
Opening date: 08 October
Artist: Iwan Bala
Poet: Elinor Gwynn
· National Waterfront Museum, Swansea, SA1 3RD.
Opening date: 06 October
Artist: Simon Page
Poet: Natalie Holborow
· The Riverfront, Newport, NP20 1HG.
Opening date: 22 October
Artist: Neale Howells
Poet: Robert Minhinnick
· Turner House Gallery, Penarth, CF64 3DH.
Opening date: 22 September
Artist: Dan Llywelyn Hall
Poet: Hanan Issa, National Poet of Wales 2022-25.
About the guided walks:
· Each walk will take around 2 hours to complete, starting at 11.30am and arriving back at the exhibition venue at 1:30pm.
· The art and poetry launch will then take place at 2:00pm, with light refreshments available.
· Each location is well-connected with public transport.
· Walkers should arrive and park at the exhibition venue 30 minutes before the walk is due to set off. A mode of transport will then take walkers to the start of their route along the Wales Coast Path.
Dates and locations of the guided walks still to take place:
· Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre, Newport, 22 October: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wales-coast-path-10-years-celebration-walk-tickets-406182672307
· Harlech Castle, Gwynedd, 29 October: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wales-coast-path-10-years-celebration-walk-tickets-407372119977
