Ysgol Plascrug in Aberystwyth has raised more than £1,000 for Pudsey Bear through a week of activities.
The school parent and teacher association (PTA) and School Council arranged numerous events last week to raise money for Children in Need.
On Thursday, the PTA and school community arranged two discos after school to raise money for Pudsey.
First, it was the turn of the youngest pupils in the school.
After lots of party games, huge queues for the ever-popular face paint stall and a memorable conga, it was the turn of the eldest pupils for their disco.
The disco lights were in full glow as the pupils danced to some old classics and did the Cha Cha Slide.
Deputy Head, Carol Macy, said: “It was a memorable evening, only possible due to the hard work on the PTA, parents and guardians who baked and helped run the event and school staff.”
On Friday, pupils and staff wore pyjamas to school for a £1 donation to Children in Need.
Pupils spent the day completing Pudsey tasks such as creating Pudsey and Blush in Minecraft for Education and designing a Pudsey t-shirt.
School Council members Aleena Malik and Charles Day and Year 6 pupils Caitlin Butler, Nadia Wasczynska and Kayla Oakes spent the afternoon counting the donations.
To end the day, six members of staff were brave enough to face hundreds of highly excited pupils ready to take part in Soak the Teacher!
Pupils from Years 3 to 6 lined up with their wet sponges to pelt librarian Mrs Homer, Year 3 teacher Miss Holly Thomas, Year 5 teacher Mr Adam Lewis, Year 6 teachers Mrs Anna Jones and Miss Becca Hughes and deputy headteacher Mrs Carol Macy.
After drying off, the final total was confirmed as £1118.81 all for Children in Need!