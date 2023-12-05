The swimming pools at Plascrug Leisure Centre in Aberystwyth will temporarily close to undergo essential upgrades to improve the facilities, the council has said.
Work will be carried out between 11 and 15 December to upgrade the swimming pool’s pipework.
In order to carry out this work safely, both pools will need to be closed for a short period of time.
The works have been scheduled to minimise the disruption to users, with the aim of reopening before the Christmas holidays.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “The swimming pools at Plascrug Leisure Centre are very popular among people of all ages across north of the county.
"We wish to further enhance the facilities offered here, and have chosen this specific timeframe to reduce the impact on swimmers. Plascrug Swimming Pool, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, is an extremely important resource, but in order to maintain the standard of the pools it is necessary to close temporarily.”
Other facilities at Plascrug Leisure Centre, such as the fitness suite, squash courts and sports hall will remain open during this period.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson added: "We apologise for any inconvenience during this period and plan to reopen the pools for the Christmas holidays. Your patience and understanding are valued as we aim to improve your experience at Plascrug Swimming Pool."