Players of all abilities invited to practice on auditorium piano

An art museum in Machynlleth is opening its doors to piano players of all abilities to practice, on stage, in their auditorium.

Every Saturday, the MOMA are making their “wonderful” Steinway piano, placed in The Tabernacle auditorium, available for players to rehearse, experiment, and “get used to the idea and feeling of playing on stage without the big pressure of a large audience”.

MOMA commented: “We’d love our visitors to wander and hear the sound drifting through the galleries, maybe they will take a moment to sit in the auditorium and enjoy listening to someone in love with a piano.

“It’s not a performance, it’s a moment of practice, rehearsal, and experiment that they can dip into and enjoy.

“We at MOMA loved the idea and are making the piano available on most Saturdays, from Saturday, 2 July.

“Players don’t need to be highly accomplished, the idea is to try and allow people who have some skill the opportunity to feel the ambience and acoustics of the auditorium and the fine piano.

“It may be jazz, or classical, someone practicing or improvising. The auditorium is open to the public and all are welcome to enjoy the galleries and music free of charge on Piano Saturday.”

The idea came about after MOMA was approached by Phil Wheeler, from Machfringe in Machynlleth, who thought it important that players get the chance to rehearse on a stage without worrying about being watched by a large audience.