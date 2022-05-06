Playgrounds spruced up across Ceredigion

NEW play equipment is being installed at a number of community playgrounds across Ceredigion thanks to a cash boost.

More than £100,000 was available to town and community councils, who own and run these playgrounds, through the Play Area Capital Grant by Welsh Government and facilitated by Ceredigion County Council.

The cash was also used for the repair of existing equipment.

Work has already been completed on introducing and improving play units at Borth, Penrhyn-coch, Llandre, Tregaron and Lampeter; new picnic benches and fencing at Aberarth; and a new basket swing at Cae’r Odyn, Bow Street.

Other play areas have also received grant funding through the Play Area Capital Fund grant and work will be undertaken over the next few months to introduce new units or update existing provisions.

These playgrounds include Plascrug, Aberporth, Trefeurig, Clwb Cledlyn Drefach, Beulah and Llandre.

Carwyn Young, Corporate Manager for Wellbeing Centres at Ceredigion County Council, said: “We are thrilled to see so many organisations across the county taking advantage of the funding available to update play facilities for our young people.

“They all look fantastic and have already brought so much joy to local children and families.